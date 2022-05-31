Mapleton Memorial Day Parade

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) -While most of the days parades took place in the morning, Mapleton held their Memorial Day parade in the afternoon.

People stood and sat along Main Street in Mapleton as Veterans, musicians, pageant queens and emergency vehicles went by. The parade was followed by a ceremony in front of the Elementary School. Katelyn Buck watched the parade with her family. She says it’s important to acknowledge the importance of this day.

Buck says, “Memorial Day is when we all get together for parades or something and remember other people families that passed away and have fought for our country and served. I just want to say thank you to all the other families and friends that have served and I’m very thankful for everyone that we have today and thankful for everyone that served for our country and it’s very sad knowing that they’re gone and stuff, but they served for our country and we are all very, very thankful for them.”

Buck, like many, attended a BBQ and spent the rest of her Memorial Day with family and friends.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.