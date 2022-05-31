Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery Holds Memorial Day Ceremony

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

The Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery held a Memorial Day ceremony in honor of those service members who have paid the ultimate price. Brian Bouchard has the story.

“With gratitude and honor, grace us God on this Memorial Day” - Rev. David R. Raymond

More than 100 people gathered at the Northern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Caribou, for a ceremony paying honor and respect to those who gave it all for their country.

“This memorial day we are keeping our promise to never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the ones who never made it home to take their uniforms off, never even made it back to our shores. But as long as we never forget them, they will still be with us.” - Roy Woods – Chairman, Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery

The ceremony included a wreath laying, a 21 gun salute, a moment of silence and speeches highlighting the importance of remembering the fallen.

“Individual responsibility is the bedrock upon which our freedoms rest. To ensure we have freedom, we all must accept the responsibility to put the needs of the whole above the needs of the individual. Today we remember and give thanks to those who lost their lives building that bedrock and taking personal responsibility. They accepted the personal sacrifice so that our nation could endure”

The keynote speaker, Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Gregory LaFrancois, says ceremonies like the one held at the Northern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery demonstrate the gratitude of a nation in debt to those we’ve lost.

“When a group takes on a mission and they accomplish that mission, it doesn’t come free and although the unit as a whole makes it to the top of the hill the trail to the top is littered with human sacrifice. Just think of yourself in that moment where you’re going to make a life and death decision and you choose death for the greater good. There are no words that capture that, that’s why ceremonies and recognition and not forgetting the sacrifice is so dang important. It’s action, not words really that demonstrate the gratitude.” says LaFrancois.

And as the ceremony drew to a close, many paid their respects to those laid to rest in this hallowed ground, flowers and flags marking and recognizing the Aroostook County veterans who did everything they could to ensure this country remains the land of the free, and the home of the brave.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.