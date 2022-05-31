Presque Isle Memorial day Parade

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Presque Isle recognized the day with two ceremonies and a parade.

Lots of waves and smiles as people lined Main Street Presque Isle to enjoy the Memorial Day Parade. The parade included the Presque Isle High School Marching Band, the new Patrol Vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office and of course queens and fire trucks! At Memorial Bridge, the parade stopped and a ceremony was held where a wreath was thrown off the bridge and Taps was played. The parade continued on to Veteran’s Memorial Park, where another ceremony was held at the conclusion of the parade. This moving ceremony included the placing of the American Flag and two wreaths and concluded with the raising of the flags while a single trumpet played.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.