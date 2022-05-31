PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. A low pressure system is currently making its way through the state, and brought showers to much of the county during the overnight hours. As this low continues to push south, high pressure will be taking control of our weather, bringing mostly sunny skies to the region by this afternoon. Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours, resulting in a risk for frost heading into the overnight hours and first thing tomorrow morning. By the time the sun rises tomorrow, temperatures will be warm enough so frost will no longer be a concern. Tomorrow looks to be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies expected once again. This pattern continues into Thursday as temperatures continue to warm up throughout the work week. It’s not until the end of the week that we’re watching for some more shower chances returning to the forecast.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going throughout the day today, showers will quickly taper off during the morning hours, resulting in clearing skies from north to south if they haven’t already. This will lead to a great afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The one downside is that northerly winds will continue to be a bit gusty through the afternoon, resulting in temperatures remaining on the cooler side by the mid to late afternoon. High temperatures today are expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is certainly cooler than what we’ve seen over the past several days now, and will bring in a return to some spring like weather and temperatures.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The middle of the work week continues to bring nice weather to the region. For more details on the forecast, make sure to watch Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.