PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Memorial Day evening, everyone.

Fortunately the weather held off today, as we remembered and honored all those who served locally within our community. Even though overcast skies lingered, it was a beautiful day of remembrance with the several ceremonies and parades going on around the County. We thank and honor all those who served, and continue to serve in protecting our freedoms.

After the heavier rain from Friday into Saturday, we cleared out yesterday for Sunday. Although, more rain is moving in overnight tonight, with expected moderate to heavier rain in some locations approaching the midnight hour.

The good news is, this is a quick-moving frontal boundary, and we’re not anticipating the same impacts we saw from the weekend. Projected rain totals for most spots will range between 0.10-0.50″-inch. While a few locations, mainly off to our south and west could receive closer to 0.75-1.00″-inch of rain.

Then, tomorrow already brings quieter conditions by the late morning with the return of sunshine. And we remain dry all the way through Thursday, with additional rain chances moving back in for Friday and next Saturday.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening. We salute all those who served and continue to serve our country.

