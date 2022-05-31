Young Eagles Take to the Sky

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Also happening in Presque Isle today, It was a beautiful day for a flight. Kids and teenagers took to the skies at the Presque Isle International Airport.

“I really like aircraft!”. said Micah Cyr.

Cyr was one of the “pilots” that headed into the wild blue yonder with the Young Eagles. The Young Eagles is a program that has chapters across the country and is partnered with the FAA. This partnership gives youths the opportunity to learn about the aviation industry with a hands-on experience. Free flights were provided to children ages 8 to 17 years old at the Presque Isle event. Private pilot, Chris Carroll participated and says he hopes it inspires children to pursue aviation.

“The point of it is to expose people to aviation. There’s a huge pilot shortage in the United State right now and just exposing aviation as something that can be done for fun, something that can be a career and something that we can all share together.” said private pilot Chris Carroll.

Veronica Violette’s kiddos hope to one day soar among the clouds.

“I am here because I want to make my children’s dreams’ come true of flying in an airplane. We have a cousin that flies for Southwest Airlines so they’re very interested.”

Craig Green, Presque Isle City Councilor says this event came out of a partnership. “We’ve had a flying club in Presque Isle for a many years and the city is a partner with them, providing them hangar space as well as meeting space and so they’ve occupied one of the empty areas of our historic hangars that are at the end of the field and so the city is glad to have that partnership because it gives a great opportunity to men and women of all ages that are interested in aviation.”

“Our turnout today has been excellent, I’m very pleased with it. We’ve got a bunch of kids running around and we’ve got about nine aircraft that is going to be ferrying kids for flights all day long. We have the forest rangers brought their jet ranger and life flights is bringing one of their helicopters later today and we’ll have a flyover from a KC-135 so it’s very exciting.” added Carroll.

When asked if there were any future TOP GUNs present today …

“Well that’s the thing, the future Maverick, Iceman or Goose, ya’ know – you’ve gotta start somewhere. I got into aviation coming up here to watch the pen airplanes land with my dad. Ever since then I’ve been hooked on it.” said Carroll.

Hundreds of kids, tweens and teens took advantage of the beautiful weather on this Memorial Day. For many it was their first time taking to the skies. Who knows, there may be a future these young pilots have working in the aviation industry. After seeing the smiles on kids and adults alike, one thing’s for sure – everyone had a blast.

