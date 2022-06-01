Covid Numbers in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -We are now in the third year of the covid 19 pandemic and cases in the County are still high. WAGM spoke with representatives from each of the four hospitals to learn more about where the County is in terms of covid right now.

Dr. Regen Gallagher, Cary Medical Center says, “In terms of Cary, specifically hospitalizations, we only have one person hospitalized at the moment. Statewide, we’re in the 167 statewide range. Same time last year, we only had 101 hospitalized, just for comparisons sake. I think we all remember last year at this time we thought we were doing pretty well on the total numbers. So, this year, it’s been quite a bit higher in April and May than it was last year at this time. But I think we’re seeing, locally, at least here at Cary that we’re on the downswing of this most recent surge in terms of the numbers that we have and what not. And I think the state numbers reflect the same, we’re still in the red in the community transmission levels, but they are on the downside, I think we’re on the downside of this particular swing.”

Dr. Erik St. Pierre, Northern Maine Medical Center says, “From Fort Kent’s stand point, we’ve been following the wastewater numbers. I find that’s kind of the most accurate for us to kind of have an idea of what is going on in the community and two to three weeks ago, our waste water numbers were very, very high, like definitely the highest in the state and probably the highest in the Country. And that was several weeks ago and now we’re starting to come down significantly over the past week. So that’s a good thing.”

Dr. Gallagher adds, “We don’t have wastewater here in Caribou, but Presque Isle does and the Presque Isle numbers have come down as well.”

Dr. Jay Reynolds, AR Gould Hospital says, “And I think we can say while there’s been a lot of activity in the community, thankfully we’ve not had a large amount of inpatient hospitalizations for folks critically ill in our intensive care unit with this most recent round.”

Dr. Brian Griffin, Houlton Regional Hospital says, “We’ve had the same pattern, kind of seen somewhat of a reduction in our certainly hospitalizations, we don’t have anyone in the hospital today. And then the people we see in the ER are not as sick as we saw even last year, so that part has been good.”

Dr. St. Pierre adds, “The one trend that we have seen in the emergency department compared to last year, is last year we saw a lot of patients coming in with covid pneumonia, which was shortness of breath and low oxygen levels and this picture on cat scans and xrays where there is pneumonia throughout the lungs. Now what we’re seeing more of is actually the complications of covid, which are mainly pulmonary embolisms and heart attacks and blood clots to the lungs because covid causes the blood to coagulate more. So that’s kind of what we’re seeing.”

