Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the day today. This will bring another day featuring mostly sunny skies and slightly below average temperatures. Back off to our west, a low pressure system is trying to advance east during the day today, but will stall out to our west. This may allow for some clouds to work into the region during the overnight hours tonight, but high pressure will remain in control of our weather heading into tomorrow. Tomorrow looks to be another mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will be right around average this time of year in terms of temperature, but will sadly be our last taste of close to if not above average temperatures heading into the weekend. The low pressure system finally makes it into our region for the day Friday, bringing with it the chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day today shows the clear skies expected through much of the day. There could be a few passing clouds, especially heading towards the evening hours, but it won’t ruin the day by any means. Heading into the overnight hours a few more clouds could be present, but this will actually work in our favor acting as a blanket for some to keep temperatures warmer during the overnight hours. High temperatures today climb up into the mid 60s. This will be a bit warmer compared to what we saw yesterday, and with winds being a bit less gusty today, it will feel a bit warmer as well. Keep in mind this is still below average in terms of temperatures, but not by much. With the cloud cover sticking around during the overnight hours, temperatures will likely remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Northerly winds lighten up during the overnight hours, so spots that remain under clear skies will once again have a chance of falling back into the lower to mid 30s.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a happy Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.