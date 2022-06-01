PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

It was a gorgeous day today, with plenty of sunshine and cooler mid-to-lower 60s. A breeze that lasted throughout the day, will calm during the overnight - leading to clear and quiet conditions, and allowing temperatures to take a dive into the early AM.

Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories, effective midnight tonight and last through 6:00am Wednesday.

Expect temperatures to drop-off to the upper-20s and lower-30s areawide. If possible, go ahead and take extra precautions to protect sensitive plants and vegetation from any frost damage. If you can, bring in those sensitive plants, or cover up crops or vegetation that may be prone to the chillier temperatures.

Then, Wednesday sees the return of a lot of sunshine, and pleasant conditions once again throughout the day. That’s followed by another nice day for Thursday - before rain chances increase through the end of the week, and into the start of next weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.