Advertisement

Fire Destroys Home in Connor Township

Connor TWP Fire
Connor TWP Fire(Shawn Newell)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNOR TWP, Maine (WAGM) - A grease fire leaves a home in Connor Township a total loss.  According to the Caribou Fire Department, at about 9:45 this morning, a cooking grease fire started on the stove at 2188 Van Buren Road in Connor and quickly engulfed the rest of the house. All residents made it out safe, but lost a lot of their belongings. The house is still standing, but received significant damage. Mutual aid was provided by Presque Isle, Stockholm, Limestone, and Fort Fairfield Fire Departments. Coordination efforts to help provide relief to the family and help replace belongings is being handled by the Micmac nation. A link to the public Facebook group where you can find out more about the items they are looking for will be available on our website.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Covid Numbers in the County
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
.
Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Danforth

Latest News

New Changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
New Changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Madawaska Senior
Madawaska seniors prepare for the end of the year
Madawaska Senior
Madawaska Seniors
New Changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
New Changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program