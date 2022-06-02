Hospitals say they are seeing symptoms of Covid less severe in vaccinated people

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Hospitals in the County are seeing less severe symptoms among those who have been vaccinated, according to hospital representatives.

According to Dr. Erik St. Pierre from Northern Maine Medical Center, “We’re not seeing as bad. Respiratory distress, ventilator use, Covid pneumonia that sort of thing, we’re seeing more complications, dehydrations vomiting diarrhea, heart attack, strokes, blood clots”

Dr. Regen Gallagher from Cary Medical Center says " It’s kind of hard to say whether this is really less severe or between people being infected and immunized, we’re more immune so we’re not having as severe an effect from being infected.”

Dr. Jay Reynolds from AR Gould Hospital adds, “We wouldn’t be doing our job here if we didn’t encourage folks to continue to get immunized and that plays a major roll in why we’re not seeing as many cases is because a large part of our population has been immunized or does have natural immunity from infection.”

Dr. St. Pierre says, “The younger population is definitely spreading it and getting it more than probably the older population is at this point, but we’re seeing all age groups. The problem is, is that the people that we’re seeing in the emergency department is the ones that get really ill that need doctors visits are the people that have other health conditions. We definitely see that people that haven’t gotten the vaccine have a tendency to get sicker.”

Dr. Brian Griffin from Houlton Regional Hospital, says “That’s very true. The same ones that end up in the hospital too are the unvaccinated.”

Dr. Gallagher adds, “We do not test for the variants. That’s done at the state level. They take samples from different counties and determine what variant is most prevalent throughout the state. You can go right on the CDC website, it’s publicly available, the last one was put out on May 23rd as to what the most prevalent variant was in Aroostook County. It was BA 2.1.11, I believe.”

Dr. Reynolds says, “But knowing which variant is not terribly clinically important for determining treatment options or whether someone needs to be hospitalized or not. So, I don’t think any place is doing variant testing except the state lab.”

