Houlton Memorial Day Parade/Ceremonies

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - From Mapleton, now to Houlton for their parade and ceremonies.

Many in Houlton gathered together to celebrate and honor those who died serving our country. The day started off in Houlton with a short ceremony and raising of the flags at Soldier Hill inside Evergreen Cemetery.

Jack Dean Mitchell is a member of the American Legion Post.47, and says it is always important to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Jack Dean Mitchell, Chaplain with American Legion Post. 47, says “Unlike Veterans Day, Memorial Day is for the fallen. And it is a day that we remember those we have served with, and those who have gone before us. In remembrance of their sacrifice, the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Albert Burleigh, who also took part of the raising of the flags at Soldier Hill, says that this day means a lot to him.

Albert Burleigh, Deacon at Saint Mary’s, says “I realize that it is through their contributions that our loved ones have made up to now. That we have freedom in this country, and we are free to do basically anything that is legally permissible, and if it wasn’t for our fallen comrades from past years, wars, and conflicts, we might not have that.”

After the short ceremony, veterans and family members gathered together for a short parade on North Street that went through downtown Market Square and to Monument Park. During the parade, veterans and members of the parade stopped on the North Street Bridge. To remember the veterans who were lost at sea.

At Monument Park, there was a remembrance ceremony to remember the fallen. The Houlton/Middle High school was at the ceremony playing the United States National Anthem, and many patriotic songs. Two guest speakers, Sue Tortello and Tony Bowers, took the podium to address the crowd.

Tortello mentioned when preparing for her comments, she spent a lot of time researching about 37 young men that appeared on the Ovelisk in Houlton. She said it felt like she spent the week with her “boys”.

Sue Tortello, who is a Houlton Resident, says “I found out an awful lot about the backgrounds of all those men who gave their lives for us who were from here in Houlton. And I didn’t realize how that much it affected me until this morning when we were out at Soldier field, and I walked up on the hill and I saw those names and those names weren’t just names to me anymore, they were lives and they were so very special. And I think that sums up the importance of today for me, that we all need to keep those memories alive.”

The ceremony ended with the step by step demonstration and explanation about importance of folding the flag, and a gun salute. Isaac Potter, News Source 8

