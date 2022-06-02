Madawaska seniors prepare for the end of the year

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -As you know seniors in our local high schools are rapidly approaching graduation. Making decisions about a career can be a major challenge for them. Our friends at WOWL recently spoke to local staff and students to find out more about their plans.

As you all know the school year is coming to an end and the seniors are saying their final goodbyes. We caught up with Mrs. Dana Ramsey the guidance secretary at MHS, to ask her about the senior’s future.

Ramsay says, “We have a very diverse choice. We have medical, we have people going into biology and nursing, pre-med, pre-vet”

One variable that may influence this diverse group will be the recent announcements by the public colleges in Maine.

Ramsay adds “As far as the colleges 4 years to 2 years, the community colleges announced this year that anyone graduating from 2020-2023 at the community colleges gets free tuition. We do have some students that have changed to go over to some community colleges, and some that maybe weren’t going to go that have decided to go, so that’s awesome”

WOWL followed up with a few seniors to tell us about their future plans.

Emma Morin says, “I’m planning to attend UNE for Pre. Med.”

Trinity Sharp says, “Major Criminal Psychology: “I plan to move to Bangor and go to Husson University.”

Taylor Thornton says, “I’m gonna be doing tattoos so after I graduate I’m not going to college or anything I’m just diving straight into my apprenticeship and I’m going to get certified”

Chantal Ackley says, “Undecided: “I actually have decided on what I’m gonna do, but I know I wanna go to college, so I’ll figure out from there.”

And what influenced these student choices?

Morrin adds, “Well around here we’re a very small town. I just want to go out and see more of the world and meet new people.”

Thornton says, “Well when I was planning on going to college, I wanted to get out of here so.”

WOWL asked the seniors how they felt about upcoming graduation.

Sharp says, “Extremely excited and relieved.”

According to Ackely, “Very stressful and sad, but I’m happy to leave, but I know there’s a lot to get done within this month.”

This is Isabelle with WOWL wishing the seniors throughout the County great success.

Ramsey adds, “I wish all of our 2022 graduates great luck and we’ll miss you guys.”

