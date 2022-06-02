New Changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Changes are coming to the emergency rental assistance program. Maine housing has announced these guideline changes go into effect June 1st.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program was started in 2020, after the pandemic began, to help people with rent and other bills, like electricity, water, heating and sewer. Since it started, the program has given out more than 13 million dollars to Aroostook County landlords and vendors. Now the guidelines are changing as of June 1st. These boil down to four main changes. The first is income.

Heidi Rackliffe, ACAP Director of Programs, says “From after June 1st, if somebody applies any point after June 1st, basically the eligibility criteria changes in regards to income. What we use to look at 80% of the area median income, will now be looking at the 50%.”

For example, a Household of four that makes 50% of the median income for a family that size of $35,800 would be eligible for the program. Rackliffe mentions that individuals in subsidized housing who receive some type of subsidie attached to their rent are no longer eligible for the program. The second main change in the program is that help will be reduced from 18 to 12 months.

Rackliffe mentions “The great part about this change is they are not just cutting that unit count off for individuals. They are going to be allowing them a two month grace period so if you are at or over the twelve months of assistance we have been providing. You will get another two months of assistance and you will be finished with the program.

The third main change, while before this help included rent, heat, electricity, water and sewer, it will now only include rent and electricity. Rackliffe says these guideline changes came about to keep the program going longer.

Rackliffe says “This was originally a contract that we had intended to go until 2025, and we are not at the end of 2022 yet. So we are hoping by making these adjustments to the program at this point, well Maine Housing making these adjustments. That we will be able to expand the program a little bit longer.”

The fourth main change is, anyone staying in a hotel as part of the program will only receive the government rate of $96 per night. Rackliffe says she is very concerned these changes will lead to an increase in homelessness in the county.

Rackliffe mentions “We have over 100 families across Aroostook County utilizing hotels, and we have a local homeless shelter that doesn’t have the capacity to accept that many individuals and families. So we don’t have the answers.”

If you have any questions, you are encouraged to call the Aroostook County Action program or visit the Maine housing website. a link will be available on our website. Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

https://www.mainehousing.org/quicklinks/highlights/mainehousing-changes-to-the-emergency-rental-assistance-program-effective-june-1

