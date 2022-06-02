Some ATV Trails in the Northern Part of the County are shutting down until Friday

Frenchville, Maine (WAGM) - Some towns in the Northern Part of the County are shutting down some of the ATV Trails until Friday.

Due to the Precipitation from the weekend, the ATV trails in Frenchville, Saint Agatha, and Madawaska are closing until Friday. The Presidents of each club recently got together, and decided it was best to close the trails until the trails dried up.

Bob Marquis, the President of the Frenchville ATV Riders club, says “Our trails, they are the landowners, and we have to respect the landowners wishes. And nobody, none of the landowners would want us rutting up their trails. So for our sake, for the club, and the sake of the landowners to please stay off the trails until Friday.”

If you have any questions you can contact your local ATV clubs. Marquis says he appreciates the cooperation of everyone involved.

