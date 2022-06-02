Advertisement

Some ATV Trails in the Northern Part of the County are shutting down until Friday

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frenchville, Maine (WAGM) - Some towns in the Northern Part of the County are shutting down some of the ATV Trails until Friday.

Due to the Precipitation from the weekend, the ATV trails in Frenchville, Saint Agatha, and Madawaska are closing until Friday. The Presidents of each club recently got together, and decided it was best to close the trails until the trails dried up.

Bob Marquis, the President of the Frenchville ATV Riders club, says “Our trails, they are the landowners, and we have to respect the landowners wishes. And nobody, none of the landowners would want us rutting up their trails. So for our sake, for the club, and the sake of the landowners to please stay off the trails until Friday.”

If you have any questions you can contact your local ATV clubs. Marquis says he appreciates the cooperation of everyone involved.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Covid Numbers in the County
Connor TWP Fire
Fire Destroys Home in Connor Township
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
State Launches Website for Questions About $850 Relief Payments
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train

Latest News

Houlton Memorial Day Parade/Ceremonies
Houlton Memorial Day Parade/Ceremonies
Houlton Memorial Day Parade/Ceremonies
Houlton Memorial Day Parade/Ceremonies
Connor TWP Fire
Fire Destroys Home in Connor Township
New Changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
New Changes to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program