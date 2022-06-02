Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We have a stationary front currently sitting over the state, keeping an advancing low pressure system back to our west. This has brought some cloud cover to our region, as well as rain showers to the southern part of the state heading into this morning. A weak area of high pressure brings us one more nice day today, before clouds move back in heading through the overnight hours out ahead of the low. Tomorrow looks to feature mostly cloudy skies because of this, with rain showers looking to move into the county during the late afternoon and continuing into the evening hours. This sets us up for an unsettled weekend, as shower chances are expected to remain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

If you weren’t awake earlier this morning to see the sunrise it was an absolute beauty. I went outside the station to take pictures of it, but the pictures really don’t do the sunrise justice. The cloud cover that was still in place over us, but quickly breaking apart, worked well as a backdrop for the morning sunrise. Sadly this looks like one of the last sunrises we’ll see over the next few days, as clouds and rain showers will be in place through the next several days.

This Morning's Sunrise (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day shows plenty of sunshine expected once the clouds break apart this morning. This leads to another beautiful and slightly warmer day expected. It’s not until the evening hours that clouds will begin to make their way back into the region, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected by sunrise tomorrow morning. High temperatures today climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the county. This is thanks to the sunshine, warmer temperatures to start the day, and a lighter northerly wind all working in favor with each other to provide one last nice and beautiful day this week.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest information, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.