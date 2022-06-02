PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! And Happy first day of June - and, first day of Meteorological Summer!

It didn’t feel like summer this morning though, with temperatures hovering near- or below-freezing! Estcourt Station was the cold spot, dropping off to 27-degrees -- a nearly 20-degrees below where we should be for this time of year.

After we recovered from the early morning chill, the afternoon saw pleasant conditions under plenty of sunshine and mid- to upper-60s for our highs!

Clouds are quick to pass through tonight, and then we’ll see a repeat nice day for your Thursday. Whereas, the end of the week has rain chances moving back in, and lasting into the start of the upcoming weekend.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.