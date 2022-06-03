Advertisement

Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.(Carnival)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - International cruise line Carnival announced Friday that some of the company’s crew members rescued 16 people stranded on a small vessel.

The company said the crew members on board its Mardi Gras ship spotted the group in distress and stopped to help before 8 a.m. Friday.

The ship was heading to Florida at the time they spotted the vessel near Cuba.

Conditions were rough on the open seas when the crew brought in the 16 people.

Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.
Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.(Carnival)

Carnival said it contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mardi Gras ship was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will return to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Connor TWP Fire
Fire Destroys Home in Connor Township
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
FILE - This June 7, 2020 file photo shows Steven Carrillo.
41-year sentence for Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
Peter Wesley Alfonce, 29, reportedly an Army soldier, has been arrested and charged with the...
GRAPHIC: Man in Army fatigues accused of raping teen; promises vape pens, affidavit reads
The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute