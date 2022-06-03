Fort Kent Man Arrested After Standoff

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

A Fort Kent Man has been arrested following a standoff with police this afternoon.

Around 3 P.M. The Fort Kent Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance outside of a residence on East Main Street.

According to police, an officer observed 24-year-old Kobe Hafford from Fort Kent allegedly Brandishing a firearm. Hafford allegedly pointed the firearm at the officer and then retreated into the residence. Other officers, including officers from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and a brief standoff occured, police says around 3:30 Hafford exited the residence and was arrested without incident.

Hafford was transported to the Aroostook County Jail and chargd with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, Criminal Threatening with a firearm, Violating Conditions of release, Criminal mischief, and Creating a Police Stand Off.

