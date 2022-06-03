Advertisement

Fort Kent Man Arrested After Standoff

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

A Fort Kent Man has been arrested following a standoff with police this afternoon.

Around 3 P.M. The Fort Kent Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance outside of a residence on East Main Street.

According to police, an officer observed 24-year-old Kobe Hafford from Fort Kent allegedly Brandishing a firearm. Hafford allegedly pointed the firearm at the officer and then retreated into the residence. Other officers, including officers from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and a brief standoff occured, police says around 3:30 Hafford exited the residence and was arrested without incident.

Hafford was transported to the Aroostook County Jail and chargd with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, Criminal Threatening with a firearm, Violating Conditions of release, Criminal mischief, and Creating a Police Stand Off.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Connor TWP Fire
Fire Destroys Home in Connor Township
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Paxlovid
Paxlovid used to treat Covid
Paxlovid
Paxlovid Covid Treatment
Korean Prayer
Koreans Arrive in Houlton to Pray for America
Korean Prayer
Korean Prayer