Koreans Arrive in Houlton to Pray for America

HOULTON, Maine

Residents of Aroostook County are used to seeing people from away come to the county for a visit. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard caught up with a group that has come from a little farther than usual.

In 1973, evangelist Billy Graham visited South Korea. He spent 5 days there, spreading the Gospel to an estimated 3.2 million Koreans. Now, 49 years later, hundreds of Koreans have descended upon America, to pray for a country they believe to be in great pain in what is known as Project Pray. Out of 20 groups of missionaries, one group arrived in Houlton earlier this week.

“We’re just completely humbled, first of all, that we have received a group of 11 Koreans who flew all the way from South Korea because of a burden that God had put on their heart for America”

The Korean missionaries are being hosted at the Military Street Baptist Church in Houlton. Pastor Randall Burns says it has been amazing to witness them pray with great intensity for a country they’ve never even been to before.

“These dear ones came in on Tuesday and they have been praying non-stop. We have them all over our Southern Aroostook area for this weekend and then next week they will fly back home.”

Pastor Yong Pak, a Korean-American minister out of Los Angles serves as the groups interpreter and spiritual guide throughout the trip.

“They took 31 hours to come to Maine. I never expected to come to Maine, but I’m very happy to be here, I’m honored to be here. It’s so peaceful, the view is wonderful. Place is like Garden of Eden, so beautiful”

Pak says the missionaries feel great sadness and pain, and hope their prayers can help unite and heal the country.

“We cry out to the Lord, some ladies cry until about 20 – 30 minutes, I can’t even control them. So maybe God will give this place great comfort and consolation and shall be united and love each other”

The group will be visiting several congregations and areas around Southern Aroostook over the coming days. Pastor Burns says the public is more than welcome to join the group in prayer. A schedule of their activities is available on the Church’s Facebook page. Pastor Pak adds if you see them out in the community, don’t be afraid to say

안녕하세요

annyeonghaseyo

“Anyo-ha-say-o”

which means “Hello” in Korean.

Brian Bouchard, Newssource8

