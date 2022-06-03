Lucas Levesque reacts to being inducted into USCAA Hall of Fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Former University of Maine Fort Kent Soccer Coach Lucas Levesque will be inducted into the USCAA National Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Levesque led the Bengals to six national Championships in 7 years.

Levesque:” To be able to be enshrined with the USCAA and honored for the run we had with women’s soccer is quite an honor.”

The Bengals had quite a run under Levesque’s Guidance they won four national title titles in a row from 2013 to 2016. The veteran coach says it was always about the team

Levesque:” My players knew it wasn’t about me. It was always about us. Getting those players to buy in was really the key to get team centered players who were also very skilled.”

The accomplishment is even more special for Levesque. He graduated from Fort Kent High School and then stayed in his hometown to coach for several years before making the move to Georgia to run a socce academy.

Levesque:” Supporting UMFK athletics as an 11 and 12 year old and then to put UMFK on the map and help really propel out student athletes not only on a local stage but on a regionally and nationally.”

