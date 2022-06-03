Advertisement

Lucas Levesque reacts to being inducted into USCAA Hall of Fame

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Former University of Maine Fort Kent Soccer Coach Lucas Levesque will be inducted into the USCAA National Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Levesque led the Bengals to six national Championships in 7 years.

Levesque:” To be able to be enshrined with the USCAA and honored for the run we had with women’s soccer is quite an honor.”

The Bengals had quite a run under Levesque’s Guidance they won four national title titles in a row from 2013 to 2016. The veteran coach says it was always about the team

Levesque:” My players knew it wasn’t about me. It was always about us. Getting those players to buy in was really the key to get team centered players who were also very skilled.”

The accomplishment is even more special for Levesque. He graduated from Fort Kent High School and then stayed in his hometown to coach for several years before making the move to Georgia to run a socce academy.

Levesque:” Supporting UMFK athletics as an 11 and 12 year old and then to put UMFK on the map and help really propel out student athletes not only on a local stage but on a regionally and nationally.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Connor TWP Fire
Fire Destroys Home in Connor Township
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

washburn/easton co op team
CO-OP Players Making New Friends From Another Community
Houlton/GHCA and Presque Isle capture County Track and Field titles.
Houlton/GHCA and Presque Isle capture County titles
Caribou Special Athletes get support from their community as they compete for medals.
Caribou Special Athletes get support from the community
The County Special Olympics Spring Games was postponed because of the number of COVID cases in...
Special Athletics Competition