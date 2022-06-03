PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a gloomy weekend in store as a low pressure system approaches from the west. This low will bring a chance for showers during the day today with temperatures remaining on the mild side. Heading into tomorrow the low pressure system drags a cold front through the region, bringing the chance for more showers and storms during the afternoon. We’ll see another lull in the action during the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday, as the low continues to sit over top of us. This low pressure will continue to spin overhead during the day Sunday, bringing a continued risk for showers throughout the day Sunday.

Going hour by hour throughout the day today shows clouds continuing to increase from the west. At this point the shower chances look to hold off until lunchtime for parts of western Aroostook. They’ll be the first to see the showers as they’ll be moving in from west to east. There could be some scattered heavier downpours embedded in with some of these, but the potential for thunderstorms at this point looks quite low. Showers taper off heading into the evening hours, resulting in a mainly cloudy overnight for the county. Any sunshine we see this morning will work in our favor to warm temperatures during the day. Highs by this afternoon look to make it into the mid and upper 60s. Once the rain showers move through the region, it’ll be quick to cool temperatures off heading into the evening hours.

Tomorrow looks to bring some more showers and possibly thunderstorms to the region. For more details, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

