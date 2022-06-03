Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

It was another nice day today, with pleasant conditions and just a touch on the warmer side! Most of us reached the lower-70s for our highs today.

Tomorrow, we’ll begin to see a few changes - as clouds increase through the first-half of the day, and scattered rain moves in by the afternoon. The scattered rain is expected to become more isolated in nature, past 8:00pm tomorrow night.

And then, Saturday is expected to be very similar to Friday - with drier conditions during the morning hours, and showers and storms firing up during the afternoon. Saturday has a greater chance for heavier downpours developing, with convective rain and storm cells a little bit more areawide.

Although at least right now, severe storm risk and potential looks to be low for the weekend. This is a feature of the forecast we’ll continue to track over the next few days.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

