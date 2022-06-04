Northern Maine Lacrosse Club Set To Host First Ever Lacrosse Home Games

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Maine Lacrosse Club BOYS and Girls HS teams will be hosting their first ever lacrosse home games over the next few days. News source 8s Jonathon Eigenmann Spoke with the boy’s team Thursday about the excitement of playing in front of the home crowd.

Adam Simoes- ” So far, the seasons been great, this is a growing year and I’ve seen the team do that throughout each game. We have 3 wins, 2 loses, and one tie. Not bad for a team that’s just been put on the map”.

The Northern Maine Lacrosse club is enjoying great numbers and success in the first season of the program. The Boys team will host their first ever home game on Saturday against the Hampden Academy Broncos and The Girls team will have their home game on Monday vs the brewer witches. Head Coach Adam Simoes gave me a little insight into what’s the teams mindset is going into the game.

Adam Simoes- ” We want to win! that’s what we want. we absolutely want to win. So were doing everything we can, every week, to get ready for this home game. We’ve known about this home game for a long time and the guys are just so excited to bring lacrosse to Houlton, Maine, to Aroostook County. We have representation throughout the county, we have Southern Aroostook, we have Greater Houlton Christian Academy students, and we have Houlton students. and we can’t thank Houlton enough for that collaboration”.

The players also understand the significance of this home game for the community

Drake Weston: “ I’m expecting a lot of people to be here because isn’t a big sport, it’s not known around here. So, our first home game i feel like a lot of people are going to come and there’s going to be a lot of support by the fans and not a lot of people came to our games cause were going down to Bangor but now, were going to be 10 minutes, 5 minutes so they’re all going to show a lot of love and support”.

When it comes to game preparations, what needs to happen to make their home debut a success.

Isaiah Ervin- “ I think we need to possess the ball on offense, we need to take smart shots, we need to be able to defend well, that’s a big one. and we need to play with a lot of effort”

Coach Simoes hopes to see the continued community support

Adam Simoes- ” We’ve done our best to bring this game to the county and now it’s their turn to show up and see what’s lacrosse all about. I think they’re going to have a great time watching what these boys and girls have developed over the past two to three months and were just so excited to share it with them”.

The Northern Maine Lacrosse club hopes to end their season on a good note, and continue the success into the future as they try to continue to grow the sport throughout the County.

Jonathon Eigenmann, NewsSource sports

And you can check the Northern Maine Lacrosse page for any updates there might be for the games in the next few days. Link is below

https://www.northernmainelax.com/

