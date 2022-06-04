Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

It was a half-and-half day today, with sunshine and pleasant conditions this morning - followed by increasing clouds and scattered rain showers through the afternoon.

Out there tonight expect a few isolated showers, with generally quiet and drier conditions carrying us through the first-half of the day tomorrow.

After a mixture of sun and clouds for Saturday AM, heavier rain and storms move in during the late afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. A few stronger storms look possible with frequent lightning, stronger gusts, and localized downpours - so just be sky- and weather-aware for your Saturday PM plans.

Then showers and storms look to wrap up tomorrow before midnight, with sun and clouds returning for Sunday - and just a few lingering isolated showers throughout the day.

Weekend rain totals all the way through Sunday, will likely range between 1.00-2.00″-inches - with a few locally higher amounts.

For the latest details on the weekend forecast, as well as an update on Potential Tropical Cyclone One impacting Florida and the Keys, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

