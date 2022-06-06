PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The span between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the “100 deadliest days of summer”.

“Survive your drive”, those are the sage words coming from State Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart “Whether it’s tourists coming from out of state to enjoy everything that Maine has to offer, whether it’s kids who are out of school, who are walking, biking or driving to and from their jobs. We have a lot more people using our roadways.” continued Stewart.

“There is a lot more going on out there. Kids that are out of school are now maybe playing close to the street. You may see that loose ball that comes across in front of you. Look at the gorgeous day we have outside today, who wouldn’t want to travel on a day like today? Regardless of the gas prices spiking up, people still have to travel for work, travel for vacations. You know keep up their daily lives so, just like to remind people that with the increased traffic on the road, ya’ know we want you to be safe, get to your destination safely and operate in a safe manner.” says Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police.

And safety doesn’t end with driving safely and watching for unexpected people, animals or things in the roadway. Preparation is also important.

“Make sure you have all the proper fluids that you need, add a few snacks and some bottles of water in the car in case you get detained someplace, in traffic, while you’re waiting to get to your destination. Another thing you can do is check for safety recalls, that’s easy to do, pop your VIN number into a vehicle recall site and see if there’s any safety recalls that you need to pay attention to.” concluded Stewart.

The rules, the laws and the advice are quite simple; obey traffic laws, stay alert, don’t get behind the wheel if you’re under the influence of any substance, make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt … finally, most importantly … use common sense.

