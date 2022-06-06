Areas of Main Street in Presque Isle Closed Due to Active Police Investigation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Areas of Main Street in Presque Isle are currently closed due to an active police investigation

According to a Presque Isle Police Department Facebook post from earlier on Sunday, they were attempting to locate 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque isle for questioning about an alleged incident involving a firearm.

Around 9:00pm police responded to an area of Main Street between Rice and Davis Street .Police confirmed this is related to the firearms incident posted earlier in the day.

Police also confirmed there is no current active threat to the public. They say the area will be closed for the rest of the night.

Police expect more information to be released on Monday.

WAGM will continue to follow this story and will update as more information becomes available.

