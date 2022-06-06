Fire Engulfs Home On Houlton Road in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fire engulfed a home on the Houlton Road in Presque Isle this afternoon.

Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a fire at Houlton Road in Presque Isle. According to the Presque Isle Fire Department , Mars Hill, Easton, and Mapleton Fire Departments provided Mutual Aid and Caribou Fire Department provided station coverage. Part of Houlton Road was shut down to one lane of traffic while crews battled the fire.

WAGM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.