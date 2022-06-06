Advertisement

Fire Engulfs Home On Houlton Road in Presque Isle

Houlton Road Fire
Houlton Road Fire(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fire engulfed a home on the Houlton Road in Presque Isle this afternoon.

Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a fire at Houlton Road in Presque Isle. According to the Presque Isle Fire Department , Mars Hill, Easton, and Mapleton Fire Departments provided Mutual Aid and Caribou Fire Department provided station coverage. Part of Houlton Road was shut down to one lane of traffic while crews battled the fire.

WAGM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect Dead in Officer Involved Shooting
.
Fort Kent Man Arrested After Standoff
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Presque Isle Police Detail More Information About Standoff Incident In Presque Isle Sunday Night
Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth, is charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the...
Update: Two Arrests Made in Fatal Crash in Danforth
Korean Prayer
Koreans Arrive in Houlton to Pray for America

Latest News

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Presque Isle Police Detail More Information About Standoff Incident In Presque Isle Sunday Night
UPDATE: Suspect Dead in Officer Involved Shooting
nmlc lacrosse
nmlc home game
.
Fort Kent Man Arrested After Standoff