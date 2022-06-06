Presque Isle Police Detail More Information About Standoff Incident In Presque Isle Sunday Night

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Presque Isle Police Department have released a statement regarding a police involved shooting and standoff incident in Presque Isle Sunday night. According to a release “On Sunday at 7:15 PM, Presque Isle Police Department officer, Sergeant Tyler Cote, was involved in an officer shooting with a 25 year old Presque Isle man; the suspect was critically injured. As is protocol, Sergeant Cote is on administrative, paid leave while the Attorney General’s Office investigates the incident. More information will be made available through the Office of the Attorney General as they will be investigating from this point.”

More background on this developing story indicate, a Presque Isle Police Department Facebook post from earlier on Sunday saying they were attempting to locate 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque isle for questioning about an alleged incident involving a firearm. Around 9:00pm police responded to an area of Main Street between Rice and Davis Street .Police confirmed this is related to the firearms incident posted earlier in the day. Police also confirmed there is no current active threat to the public. They say the area will be closed through early morning today as its an active investigation. Newssource 8 is continuing to follow this story.

