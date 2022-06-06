PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a soggy weekend we have nicer weather in store for the day today. A high pressure system is currently sitting to our south. This will be making its way overhead during the overnight hours before moving east during the day tomorrow. We have a low pressure system back to our west that will be moving in for the day Wednesday, bringing with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms. This begins the unsettled pattern that continues through the end of the work week as each day looks to feature some chance of showers.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day today shows some additional cloud cover spreading over the region during the morning hours. This will delay the sunshine returning to the region until the late morning and into the afternoon. Once the sun does come out, temperatures will quickly rise to help us hit our high temperatures for the day pretty late in the day. High temperatures today climb up into the mid to upper 60s for a lot of spots. If clouds are able to hang on a bit longer, we might have to knock a few degrees off of these temperatures, but otherwise looking at a decent day with increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Northerly winds will remain on the lighter side throughout the day. Heading into the overnight hours, mostly clear skies hang around throughout the overnight hours. This will lead to temperatures dropping off heading into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Low temperatures across the county look to fall back into the mid 40s for pretty much everyone. I wouldn’t be surprised with the calm winds that some spots fall back and get even cooler, especially if the clear skies are able to hang on through tomorrow morning.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We have another nice day on the way for tomorrow. Details on this can be found in Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Monday!

