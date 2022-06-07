Advertisement

Construction repairing section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation underway

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) -Construction to repair a section of Route One in Cyr Plantation is now underway.

That section of Route one has been closed down since heavy rain washed out the road late last month.

Soderberg Construction and the Maine Department Transportation crews were on site beginning excavation and access to reach the old pipe that they will be replacing.

Dan Molaver, Resident Engineer with Maine Department of Transportation in Presque Isle, says “This contract has two important dates, the date we have right now on re-opening the road is June 20th at 5 A.M. The date for completion of the project is July 1st. Given that time frame and being the first day, we are still on schedule and we are anticipating those dates will stand.”

Molaver says that motorists will need to continue to take alternate routes traveling north to Van Buren and South to Caribou.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PI Officer Involved Shooting
UPDATE: Suspect Dead in Officer Involved Shooting
Houlton Road Fire
Fire Engulfs Home On Houlton Road in Presque Isle
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Presque Isle Police Detail More Information About Standoff Incident In Presque Isle Sunday Night
Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth, is charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the...
Update: Two Arrests Made in Fatal Crash in Danforth
.
Fort Kent Man Arrested After Standoff

Latest News

Construction to repair a section of Route One in Cyr Plantation underway
Construction to repair a section of Route One in Cyr Plantation underway
.
Water Main Breaks in Presque Isle
Medical Monday
Medical Monday: COVID Symptoms
Medical Monday
Medical Monday - Covid Symptoms