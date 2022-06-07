Construction repairing section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation underway

CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) -Construction to repair a section of Route One in Cyr Plantation is now underway.

That section of Route one has been closed down since heavy rain washed out the road late last month.

Soderberg Construction and the Maine Department Transportation crews were on site beginning excavation and access to reach the old pipe that they will be replacing.

Dan Molaver, Resident Engineer with Maine Department of Transportation in Presque Isle, says “This contract has two important dates, the date we have right now on re-opening the road is June 20th at 5 A.M. The date for completion of the project is July 1st. Given that time frame and being the first day, we are still on schedule and we are anticipating those dates will stand.”

Molaver says that motorists will need to continue to take alternate routes traveling north to Van Buren and South to Caribou.

