Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the day today, providing another nice day with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Sadly this nice weather is short-lived as a low pressure system back to our west will be making its way through the region during the day tomorrow. This will continue to provide additional energy to the region during the day Thursday, before an unsettled pattern sets up over us heading into the weekend and continuing into early next week. While this pattern looks to bring rain chances to the forecast everyday, it also brings warmer air to the region and has it stick around. We’ll just have to get through a slightly cooler couple of days after today, before things return to more seasonable temperatures by the weekend.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day shows the quick rise in temperatures heading throughout the morning hours. As we approach the afternoon, temperatures will be climbing up into the mid 70s, with cloud cover overspreading the region. The cloud cover starts by moving in from the west during the morning hours. As the cloud cover pushes east, it begins to break and fall apart. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies heading throughout the overnight hours, and setting us up for a not so nice day tomorrow. High temperatures today climb up into the mid 70s for most spots. While temperatures will continue to climb through the afternoon hours, once the cloud cover moves in, it will shut off any additional heating in the temperature department. Southerly winds will also be on the light side throughout the day, further locking in the warmer air. Going through the overnight hours tonight, the cloud cover works in our favor keeping temperatures on the warm side going through the overnight hours. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 50s. Southerly winds continue to be on the lighter side, adding an additional factor to keep temperatures warm through the overnight.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Have a good Tuesday!

