PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

After our active weather weekend of convective showers and storms, both Saturday and Sunday - we cleared out today with high pressure providing plenty of sunshine and nice conditions.

We’ll see another pleasant day tomorrow, before an unsettled and soggier weather pattern sticks around for midweek on.

Wednesday sees scattered light to steady rain showers for much of the day; whereas, Thursday starts dry, and leads to additional rain by Thursday night. Then, the end of the week has Friday bringing in additional showers and storms, all ahead of a slow progressing frontal boundary.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, and a full wrap-up of the weekend, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

