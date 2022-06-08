Advertisement

Central Aroostook Association competes in their version of the spring games

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Over 60 athletes from the Central Aroostook Association were at the Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex to compete in their version of the spring games.

Jody Shaw: ”They are so excited and they are having a blast.

The Senior Leadership team organized this event after the Special Olympics spring games were postponed and moved to the fall.

(Jody Shaw):” Our leadership team at Central Aroostook Association felt that this would be an opportunity for us to show what we could do and give the individuals a boost of confidence to participate and be out and about with their peers.”

The athletes took part in all of the traditional events and volunteers from the community were also there to help and in this case run against one of the athletes who was in a heat all alone.

Shaw:” Law enforcement has shown up the fire department is here. We appreciated all the community members who have come out. Mrs. Bartlett and the teachers have brought their students out from the middle school to show their support to the individuals and students.

