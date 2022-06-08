PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. Satellite and radar this morning shows a low pressure system approaching the region from the west. This is resulting in shower activity making its way into the county this morning associated with a warm front. This rain will continue throughout the morning, before the cold front comes through and brings some scattered shower chances to the region during the mid to late afternoon hours. These showers will quickly taper off heading into the evening hours, allowing for another low pressure system to quickly advance and move into the region for Thursday night into Friday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Rain will continue to push into the area during the morning hours from west to east. The shower activity looks to continue through the mid-morning hours, with things beginning to taper off over western spots first during the early afternoon. Showers continue to wrap up from west to east going through mid-afternoon. We’ll have to keep an eye on western spots during the afternoon hours, as the computer models have them breaking out into some sunshine. If that occurs, it will provide enough fuel for instability and the chance for more bubble up showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. Overnight tonight the cloud cover sticks around, and we could be looking at some patchy fog developing as well. High temperatures today only climb a few degrees. Highs top out in the lower to mid 60s with southeasterly winds gusty at times throughout the morning. Overnight tonight, the cloud cover once again works for us in keeping temperatures on the mild side. Lows are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 50s, so not much of a range in temperatures heading over the next 24 hours. Winds will lighten up during the overnight hours, further helping the fog to develop in some of the lower lying areas.

For more information on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Wednesday!

