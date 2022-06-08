Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

After the sunshine and warmer temps from today, clouds are increasing tonight ahead of an approaching frontal boundary and rain moving in for tomorrow.

Wednesday AM will bring steady to moderate rain lasting through the morning commute, up until the late morning time. Then, tomorrow afternoon sees rain showers more scattered in nature, with the chance for an isolated storm.

Another round of moderate to heavier rain then moves in for Thursday PM, followed by additional chances for rain/ storms for the end of the week, and into next weekend.

Over the next 48 hours, many locations have a decent shot at picking up 1.00-2.00″-inches of rain totals.

Over the next 48 hours, many locations have a decent shot at picking up 1.00-2.00″-inches of rain totals.

