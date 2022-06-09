Person Arrested After Entering Caribou High School, Spraying Fire Extinguisher

CAIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A man is in custody after entering Caribou High School this morning and spraying a fire extinguisher. According to Tim Doak , Superintendent for RSU #39 , The man, who is in their early 20′s entered Caribou High School through the lobby entrance at around 7:20 am Thursday morning. He made his way through the building to the science wing, before being confronted by staff members. Upon being confronted, he grabbed the fire extinguisher and sprayed it before taking off running and exited the building.

Students weren’t allowed to enter that part of the building while Emergency Services and custodial staff worked to clean up and ventilate the building. Caribou PD Has confirmed that an individual was arrested related to the incident, but have not yet released a name or mug shot.

WAGM will continue to follow this story and will provide more updates as they become available.

