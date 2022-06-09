Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. A low pressure system moved through the region yesterday, bringing rain showers to much of the county through much of the day. Today looks to be similar as another low pressure system approaches from the west. This will bring some more showers to the county during the afternoon hours, with some heavier downpours possible heading into the overnight hours tonight. Once this low pressure system makes its way north during the early morning hours of Friday, it will continue to be close enough to bring cloud cover and scattered showers to the region during the afternoon and evening. This activity will wrap up during the evening hours, resulting in clearing skies during the overnight, and a nice start to the day Saturday.

We’ll see any fog that developed this morning clear out during the morning hours, resulting in mostly cloudy skies for a majority of the day. It was originally looking like rain would hold off until the late afternoon hours, however the latest computer model runs have shifted the system further west, resulting in rain shower activity moving in sooner, during the early afternoon. It looks like rain will start for southern areas first, before spreading north during the mid to late afternoon. Heading into the evening hours the rain shower activity will taper off to just some scattered showers, but that will continue through the overnight hours with some of the scattered showers containing heavier downpours. High temperatures today climb up into the mid to upper 60s. This is warmer than what we saw yesterday. That is thanks to less rain shower activity spread out over the entire day, as well as temperatures starting warmer this morning than they were yesterday morning. Southeasterly winds will still be gusty at times heading throughout the day, and winds continue to be gusty heading through the overnight hours and into tomorrow.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday!

