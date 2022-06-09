PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Moderate to locally heavy rain this morning, led to medium-range amounts accumulating so far. Rain reports from today have ranged between ~0.20-0.40″-inch across the area.

We’re seeing misty and foggy conditions lingering tonight, while a few additional showers move through.

Then, tomorrow starts off dry under mostly cloudy skies, before a lifting surface low ushers in heavier rain overspreading during the afternoon.

Wrap around moisture from the system hangs around through Friday, before clearing occurs and a mixture of sun and clouds carries us into the weekend.

Additional rain totals over the next 48 hours look to range between 0.50-1.00″-inch. And for the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video.

