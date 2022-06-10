Ewings prepares for New England Track and Field Championships.

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton/GHCA freshman Teanne Ewings will be competing in the New England Track and field Championships on Saturday in Connecticut. Ewings won two States in the 800 and 1600 meter races this past Saturday in Lewiston. In the 1600 Ewings was able to outsprint Orono sophomore Ruth White to the finish to win the gold medal.

<(Teanne Ewings):” Around the 100 meters I knew I had to go then, or she was going to win.”

Ewings set a new personal record of 5:02 :47 and her coach Chris Rines was very pleased with her performance.

(Chris Rines):” It’s always pretty exciting to see Teanne take the track. She always does amazing. It’s always a nail biter, but she knows her race plan and executes it very well. I know she has been pouring everything into the race and she comes through.”

She had the third fastest time regardless of class at the State Championships

Rines:” She is the highest ranked freshman going into the 1600 meter. She is seeded in the top 10 so I am pretty sure she has a good chance of being in the fast heat. She should have a pretty good chance of seeing the podium. She is only about a second away from sixth place. Could be an interesting race for her.”

Ewings says that she has been motivated by Ruth White. The two went back and fourth throughout cross country and now in track season. The GHCA freshmen also competed in the New England Cross Country Championships last fall and both she and her coach feel that was a great experience for her.

Rines:” I feel more conditioned for this race than I did for cross country.”

Ewings:” Coming to New England’s during cross country season was very beneficial for us. It is going to be a similar atmosphere and very competitive. The size of the crowd is one less thing we have to worry about because we now have seen that in the fall. This should be just as energetic as then.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.