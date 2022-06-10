Presque Isle Elks Get Kids “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The rain held off on Saturday long enough for a youth fishing derby, held at Mantle Lake in Presque Isle. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard was there and has more.

It was a big turn out on Saturday for a program designed to get kids hooked on fishing and away from dangerous activities that plague communities across the nation. Hosted by the Presque Isle Elks, this marked the event’s 20th Year.

Alan Harding " We have found, and thats why its an event of the drug awareness committee, that participating in outdoor events, outdoor activities is a strong deterrent to substance abuse.”

Each of the state’s 20 Elks lodges, from Presque Isle to York, host events to promote healthy choices. The State President of the Elks was on hand to see what all of tge excitement is about.

Albert Ingreham - State President - Maine Elks Association " Im up here on my very first visitation to the presque isle lodge. I wanted to see this event, I’ve heard a great deal about it and the kids fishing and what a wonderful event it is. and I see that it is, participation is phenomenal...It really is a wonderful experience because every lodge has it’s own unique flavor. this is one of their big events, some of our lodges put on a golf tournament for maine childrens cancer, others raise money for veterans. We do a great deal in the community.”

The winner of the fishing derby got their choice of a number of prizes, including one that could last a lifetime.

Alan " The winner of the derby gets to pick whatever we have for prizes and one of the prizes that’s available is a lifetime fishing license

While many young anglers hope to be the winner, one in particular has some big goals.

Corey : How big of a fish are you hoping to catch

Tristian - Youth Fishing Derby Participant " Um... 9 foot "

Harding says the whole purpose of this program - Hooked on Fishing, Not onDrugs - is to get kids involved in an outdoor sports activity that is going to be beneficial to them for their lifetime. Corey Bouchard, NS8

