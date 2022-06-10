Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. A low pressure system continues to sit to our north and east. This will bring the chance for some more scattered rain showers as we head out the door today. This will continue into the afternoon before eventually tapering off by the evening hours tonight. This will allow for skies to clear out heading into tomorrow morning, leading to a beautiful start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Sadly the sun doesn’t look to last into the afternoon, as we could see some popup isolated showers continuing into the evening hours. Those will quickly move out during the overnight hours, setting us up with a similar situation for Sunday. Sunday now looks to bring a bit more instability to the region, which means some of the showers during the afternoon could also bring some isolated thunderstorms.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day shows the cloud cover sticking around for most spots throughout the day. Like I said before we will see some breaks in the clouds allowing for some peaks of sunshine especially during the morning hours. This will result in more bubble up showers during the late morning and continuing into the afternoon. These showers look to be scattered in nature, so not every town will see one. The showers continue into the evening hours, before tapering off once the sun goes down. This will eventually lead to clearing skies during the overnight and a nicer day in store for Saturday. High temperatures today climb up into the mid to upper 60s across the region. I think southern parts of the county stand the best chance to make it into the lower 70s, thanks to the better chance of seeing some breaks in the clouds. Southwesterly winds will continue to be gusty through the afternoon.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The weekend right now looks to feature sunshine, warmer temperatures, and isolated rain showers. Details can be found in Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

