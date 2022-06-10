Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

Additional rounds of heavier rain have been coming down tonight, significantly adding to our two-day combined totals picked up so far.

Here are the latest combined Wed. & Thurs. totals (as of 11:00pm this evening) --

*Caribou............ 1.49″-inches

*Clayton Lake.... 1.25″-inches

*Frenchville........ 1.12″-inches

*Presque Isle..... 0.72″-inches

*Millinocket....... 0.64″-inches

*Bangor............. 0.47″-inches

*Houlton............ 0.37″-inches

Rain lingers until the early AM, with dry conditions expected to start off your Friday.

After a mixture of sun and clouds for the first half of the day tomorrow, scattered rain showers rotate in during the afternoon and early evening.

Then, the weekend will see the return of nice conditions, with just a few isolated shower chances both days. It is expected that there will be plenty of sunshine, especially during the morning hours both Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

