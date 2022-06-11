US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced three men have been arrested for the death of a student who was beaten outside LeBron James’ I Promise School.

Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on June 2 in the school parking lot after his friends called 911, according to Akron police.

Akron police said Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead outside LeBron James’ I Promise School on June 2. (Source: Akron Public Schools)

WOIO reports that U.S. Marshalls arrested 21-year-old Donovon Jones, 19-year-old Tyler Stafford and 20-year-old Deshawn Stafford Jr.

Authorities said they tracked the three suspects to homes in the area where they were taken into custody.

The Akron Police Department said Liming was knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted during a fight. Police Chief Stephen Mylett said the altercation began after Liming and three others arrived at the school parking lot and started firing a gel blaster gun at people on a basketball court.

The police chief also shared that through their investigation, the incident was not a hate crime.

On Saturday, officials with the U.S. Marshals and the city of Akron shared the following statements regarding the arrests:

“Ethan’s senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community. These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They have worked around the clock on this case and I thank them for their tireless efforts. My thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Liming family at this time.” — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

“I am happy to report that today, officers with the Akron Police Department, made several arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming. We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation. We will continue to follow any leads that will result in bringing those responsible for Ethan’s death to justice. While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back. Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence.” — Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett

“The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to provide all necessary resources to help our partners at the Akron Police Department to combat violent crime. This crime impacted an entire community and we stand alongside the community in seeking justice for Ethan.” — U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott

LeBron James’ I Promise School is a part of the Akron Public School District, serving students in third through seventh grades.

According to Akron Public Schools, Liming was a rising senior at Firestone Community Learning Center in the Academy of Design.

