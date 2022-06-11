PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

It was a generally quiet day today, under a mixture of sun and clouds with a few showers during the afternoon and evening time.

Tonight, we’re quieting down and seeing clearing occurring, which will lead to a sunny start tomorrow. Then, Saturday afternoon has a few passing clouds, with just a chance for a spot shower. Very little impact is expected, and any showers are looking to be few and far between.

Then, the second half of the weekend sees a mixture of sun and clouds, with an increased chance for isolated showers popping up for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Overall though, the weekend is looking to be quiet and nice - and hope everyone has the chance to get out and enjoy it! For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And have a good one everyone!

