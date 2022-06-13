Northern Maine Soap Box Derby returns

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -The annual Northern Maine Soap Box derby makes it return after having a two year hiatus because of the pandemic. WAGM Isaac Potter was in Houlton and has the story.

The last time the Northern Maine Soap Box derby was held was in June of 2019. After a two year break from the event, the “thrill of the hill” returns to Aroostook County. The day started off with the races beginning at 8 A.M.

There are two divisions that the racers could compete in, the stock division that is the ages of 7-13 years old. Or the super stock division that is from the ages of 9-18 years old. There’s also a super stock car that can racer up to six feet tall and 150 pounds.

Wes Grant is one of the race directors of the Soap Box Derby, and says it feels awesome to be back. Grant mentions that the community has helped jump right back in after a two year break.

Wes Grant, the Race Director says “Actually I’ll tell you we have a bunch of amazing people, a bunch of amazing businesses in the community, that you know the old timers jumped right in and took care of it.”

There were 22 participants that competed in the event. Gemma Wells took part in this event a few years ago prior to the pandemic. She says she was nervous before the race, but it felt great to be back.

Gemma Wells, Super Stock Division racer, says “Well it was real great being back and seeing everyone, and seeing some old racers and new racers, and getting back in the cars and stuff. It’s really fun.

David Dahlk was also in the Super Stock Division and has participated in years past. Dahlk also says there is nothing like racing down the hill and feeling the wind.

David Dahlk, Super Stock Division racer, says “The thrill of the hill is very quite exciting honestly, going down the hill, and the wind on your face. It’s pretty fun.”

Gabe Sloat won the Stock division, and David Dahlk won the Super Stock division. Sloat and Dahlk will now compete in the All-American race in Ohio in July. It was a fun day for the racers, the volunteers, the fans, and even the reporter.

Isaac Potter, News Source 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.