Van Buren/Wisdom celebrate first Regional Tennis Title.

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - The Van Buren/Wisdom boys tennis team captured the Northern Regional title for the first time earlier this week. The Crusaders played for the State title on Saturday in South Portland.

(Xavier Deschaine):” When we won it it felt great. We lost to them last year and we came back and bet them. Overall we knew we wanted it more I feel. After we won it it just felt great.”

(Leah Levasseur):” They are very excited. You have to realize these boys haven’t had any home matches at all. Our High School courts are being worked on. They will be ready in July, so every game was on the road.”

Levasseur points out the cooperative effort of County school. The Crusaders used the indoor courts in Madawaska for some of their matches including this one against Schenck and for the majority of the season they used the Caribou High School outdoor courts to host home matches. Jordan Clavette of Wisdom joined the cooperative team this year and played at the number two singles spot. He had competed against several of the Van Buren players in other sports, but there was never an issue.

(Jordan Clavette):” We get along off the court or the field and once were all the same team we had the same goal. Van Buren has a really good wining culture and I was very excited to play with the coaches Coach Leah and Coach David Levasseur have been great this season, I don’t think we would gone anywhere without them.”

The Crusaders swept the three singles matches against George Stevens Academy in the Regional Final. It was tied at two and all come down to first singles Xavier Deschaine.

Deschaine:” When it went into a tie breaker everyone was nervous. Everyone was looking away just nervous. It was tied 2 2 and then after that I caught a lead I went up 6-2 and after that he hit it out.”

Saturday will be a very tough match for Van Buren Wisdom. They are taking on 13 time defending champion Wayneflete.

Deschaine:” I am very excited the guy is going to be a great challenge. Challenges I enjoy so it will be fun. I am pretty nervous because it’s the State and they have won it 13 years in a row.”

Levasseur has led the Van Buren girls to three State title appearances and will have a simple piece of advice for the boys team.

Levasseur:” Enjoy the experience go in there with the utmost confidence. Don’t go in there cocky, just enjoy.”

