Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday evening everyone. As expected, a low pressure system over Quebec is currently bringing a cold front through the region heading into this evening. This is what has been sparking off the scattered showers and thunderstorm activity heading into this evening. As this front makes its way through during the evening hours tonight, it allows for the low pressure system to stall out to our east. This results in another day tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies, and scattered shower chances as the low will still be close enough to provide the risk for precipitation. Once we get through tomorrow evening, we’ll see conditions improve for Wednesday once some morning fog burns off.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows the cloud cover and showers sticking around through the evening hours. The shower activity looks to finally taper off before midnight, however cloud cover likely sticks around through tomorrow morning. After seeing rain showers this afternoon, I think a lot of spots stand the chance to develop some fog during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning, but it doesn’t last for long as it will likely lift during the morning hours of Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid 50s. This is also where the dew point temperature will be by tomorrow morning, which is why we have a good chance of seeing fog develop through the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’re still looking at cloudy skies sticking around through most of tomorrow. We’ll have some chances for scattered showers throughout the day, however I think the best chance for those showers will be during the afternoon and evening. Skies remain on the cloudy side once again heading through the overnight hours, resulting in some more fog developing heading into Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today as highs are expected to climb up into the mid and upper 60s. With the lack of sunshine during the day tomorrow, these highs will likely be hit during the early afternoon, before showers move through the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out This Evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

