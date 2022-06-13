Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a decent weekend with sunshine for part of it, but showers for other parts, we’re looking at a gloomy day ahead for the day today. A low pressure system is currently sitting to our north and west, which will bring a cold front to the region later this afternoon. This will result in some more showers and possibly thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the evening, before tapering off during the overnight hours and heading into tomorrow morning. It’s during this time that we could also see some patchy fog develop through the overnight hours heading into this morning. Tomorrow looks to be another day featuring clouds and isolated showers, as the low pressure stalls to our east during the day. Once this low finally starts moving again tomorrow night, the showers will begin to wrap up, and eventually clouds and fog will break heading into the day Wednesday.

Going hour by hour throughout this morning shows the scattered shower activity and cloud cover quickly filling in during the morning hours. This will lead to showers continuing on and off throughout the day. As we head towards the afternoon hours, a cold front approaches the region, allowing for more showers and some thunderstorms firing up during the mid to late afternoon. This line of showers and storms makes its way east during the evening hours, before tapering off during the overnight hours tonight. Cloud cover and patchy fog will begin to develop heading through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. High temperatures today climb into the mid to upper 60s for most spots. Today will definitely have a cooler feel to it, as we’ll be 10 degrees below our high temperatures that we hit during the day yesterday. Southeasterly winds could be a bit gusty at times during the day, especially in some of the heavier showers and downpours seen during the afternoon and evening hours.



Tomorrow looks to feature similar weather with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. For the latest details on your forecast, make sure to tune into NewsSource 8 tonight at 5:30, 6, and The Late Edition. Enjoy your Monday!

