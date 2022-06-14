Advertisement

Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.
Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities.

Last fall, Ashley Adirika applied to every Ivy League university.

On Ivy Day, the day when the prestigious schools announce their first-year admission, she opened up eight tabs on her computer revealing one acceptance letter after another.

The 17-year-old had gotten into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Darthmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale. She was also accepted to Stanford, Vanderbilt and Emory.

The teen, whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria three decades ago, graduated from Miami Senior High School earlier this month.

Adirika has decided to attend Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Mental Health
Mother Believes Mental Health, Addiction; Led to Officer Involved Shooting
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
The Van Buren/ Wisdom boys tennis team captured the Class C Regional tennis title for the first...
Van Buren/Wisdom celebrate first Regional Tennis Title.

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word’ of her testimony
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA to consider Moderna vaccine for youngest kids
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses
When Hazel Young was born, William Howard Taft was the president of the United States.
Iowa woman celebrates 112th birthday